Home / India News / Char Dham Yatra suspended for 24 hours amid heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand

Char Dham Yatra suspended for 24 hours amid heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand

Char Dham Yatra halted as a precaution following a cloudburst on the Yamunotri route, with rescue operations underway for missing workers

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been suspended for 24 hours as a precautionary measure in response to a heavy rain alert and adverse weather conditions.
 
Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI that instructions had been issued to halt pilgrims at key transit points including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar.
 
The decision follows a cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot–Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, which caused severe damage to an under-construction hotel site. As many as nine workers have been reported missing, according to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya.
 
Arya stated that the cloudburst occurred in the Baligarh area, severely impacting the Yamunotri route. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the local police.
 
 

Government monitoring, safety measures in place

 
Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman confirmed the incident and said the government is closely monitoring the situation. He added that necessary directions had been issued to ensure the safety of both pilgrims and residents in affected regions.

Road closures impact access to pilgrimage sites

 
Heavy rainfall on Saturday also disrupted road access across the state. In Chamoli, the Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. “Work is underway to open the road,” Chamoli Police posted on X. The highway is a vital link for pilgrims en route to Kedarnath and Badrinath, making its clearance a priority for authorities.
 

Uttarakhand CM urges caution

 
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel over the next 24 hours, especially in hilly and vulnerable areas of the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for continued heavy rainfall in both mountainous and low-lying regions. 

Helicopter safety on Yatra route under scrutiny

 
The Char Dham Yatra has also seen a string of helicopter incidents this year, raising concerns about aviation safety on the route. The most recent tragedy occurred on June 15, when a chopper operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed near Guptkashi while returning from Kedarnath, killing all seven people on board. It marked the fifth helicopter incident on the pilgrimage route in 2025.  (With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

