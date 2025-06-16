Monday, June 16, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kedarnath Dham Yatra resumes as admin clears debris following landslide

Kedarnath Dham Yatra resumes as admin clears debris following landslide

The Yatra was temporarily suspended following the landslide, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others

Officials further noted that a yellow alert has been issued for the region, predicting continuous rainfall throughout the week. (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

The Kedarnath Dham Yatra has resumed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district after the administration cleared debris from multiple locations caused by a landslide on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Rudraprayag Police, the landslide was triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, which caused large amounts of debris and stones to fall onto the trekking route, blocking and damaging the walkway to Kedarnath Dham. 

Officials further noted that a yellow alert has been issued for the region, predicting continuous rainfall throughout the week. As a precaution and in view of the safety of the devotees, the footpath to the Kedarnath Dham from Sonprayag has been suspended.

 

Rudraprayag Police have also urged all devotees en route to Kedarnath Dham to remain in nearby hotels and safe accommodations, and advised those planning the Char Dham Yatra to monitor weather forecasts and travel advisories closely.

"The footpath was blocked due to debris falling in the ravine near Jangalchatti. The footpath to Kedarnath Dham has been suspended from Sonprayag till further orders. According to the information received some time ago, the footpath to Kedarnath Dham has been partially blocked due to debris falling in the ravine due to continuous heavy rain near Jangalchatti. According to the information received so far, one person has died and 02 people have been injured due to debris falling in the ravine," the statement from the Rudraprayag Police read. 

"According to the weather forecast, a yellow alert for rain has been issued for the entire week. It is raining continuously. Due to the obstruction of the road in Jangalchatti and many places on the entire footpath, which are landslide-affected areas, as a precaution and in view of the safety of the devotees, the footpath to Kedarnath Dham has been suspended from Sonprayag till further orders. Only in the Jangalchatti area are passengers stranded in the landslide-affected area being sent down under police protection. The district police appeals to the pilgrims coming to Shri Kedarnath Dham to stay safe wherever they are and stay in hotels, etc., at nearby places," it further added.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, and those of Badrinath on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kedarnath helicopter crash Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

