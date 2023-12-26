Sensex (    %)
                        
Chhattisgarh: 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Ambikapur; no injury reported

Also, two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the tremors, they said

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 14:50:45 IST, Lat: 24.19 & Long: 82.57, Depth: 4 km, Location: 132km NNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," the NCS said in a post on X.

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded near Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 14:50:45 IST, Lat: 24.19 & Long: 82.57, Depth: 4 km, Location: 132km NNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," the NCS said in a post on X.
However, no injury was reported.

Also, two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the tremors, they said.
The epicentre of the two quakes were in Ladakh's Leh district and Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, they added.
According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred at 4.33 am in Ladakh.
The depth of the earthquake was five kilometers below the surface of the earth at 34.73 degrees latitude and 77.07 degrees longitude, it said.
The earthquake jolted sleeping residents of both Kargil and Leh districts but police said there was no report of any damage from anywhere.
An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude occurred was recorded at 1.10 am in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The depth of the quake was five km from the surface at 33.36 degrees latitude and 76.67 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)

Topics : Earthquake Chhattisgarh Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Leh

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

