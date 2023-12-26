Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

6 workers killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse; DM orders probe

Five labourers died on the spot while another succumbed at a private hospital in Roorkee where all the injured were taken to, SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said

Death by explosion

Workers were busy making bricks at Saanvi brick kiln in the village when the wall collapsed over them and some cattle, leading to chaos, the SP (rural) said.

Press Trust of India Haridwar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Six workers were killed and another four injured on Tuesday when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police said.
The accident occurred in Lahboli village, said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal, who was on the spot.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
They were working at the brick kiln when the wall collapsed, the SSP said.
"We are looking into the circumstances that led to the accident. Tough legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible," Dobhal added.
Five labourers died on the spot while another succumbed at a private hospital in Roorkee where all the injured were taken to, SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said.
A horse was also killed after getting buried under the rubble of the wall, he said.
A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident by District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal. The probe will be conducted by the joint magistrate, Roorkee.
Workers were busy making bricks at Saanvi brick kiln in the village when the wall collapsed over them and some cattle, leading to chaos, the SP (rural) said.
On receiving the information, senior officials along with a district disaster management team reached the spot and started relief and rescue work.
The workers trapped under the debris were pulled out with the help of an earth mover.
Five of the workers were killed on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Four are under treatment out of which the condition of two continues to be critical, Kishore said.
Three of the labourers were from Lahboli village, one from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and the rest from nearby villages, he said.

Also Read

Schools shut from July 10-17 in U'khand's Haridwar in view of Kanwar Mela

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Shree Cement commissions high capacity kiln for Rs 3,500 cr Rajasthan plant

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

Over Rs 11 cr given to flood-hit people in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar'

PM Modi's YouTube channel reaches 20M subscribers, most among world leaders

Rajnath Singh vows to find attackers of navy ships from 'depth of seas'

J&K could become 'Gaza' without dialogue between India-Pakistan: Farooq

Tata Motors bags order to provide 1,350 diesel bus chassis to UPSRTC

By April, 1,400 new electric buses will be inducted in BMTC: Karnataka CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Labourer Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon