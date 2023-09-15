close
Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also visit Madhya Pradesh on September 18

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on September 16 and Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on September 18 to hold election rallies. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany the Delhi CM.

Arvind Kejriwal will address a large gathering in Jagdalpur in Bastar district. This will be the third visit of Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Mann in three months. On July 2, a big meeting of the AAP was held in Bilaspur.

The party's state in-charge, Sanjeev Jha reached Chhattisgarh to hold a meeting with 10 candidates for the state Assembly elections. Political aspects were also discussed during the meeting with party officials and workers. Jha also gave the election victory mantra to party workers.

Also Read: Nadda to flag off BJP's second Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

The AAP will field its candidates on 90 Assembly seats, but it plans to focus more on the seats of the Bastar division. On September 12, three candidates joined the AAP party in Chhattisgarh: social worker Anubhav Tiwari, retired DSP D S Dehari of Kanker district, and Bhojraj Sahu of Dhamtari.

Welcoming the new candidates, Chhattisgarh AAP in-charge Sanjeev Jha said that the party will become stronger with the involvement of these prominent personalities before the Assembly elections. "People who want to contribute to the progress of Chhattisgarh are joining the AAP every day," he said.

"Ten guarantees" for people of Chhattisgarh

During an event in August in Raipur, Arvind Kejriwal had announced ten "guarantees" dedicated to the welfare of the common people of Chhattisgarh and said that his party is committed to fulfilling these promises.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh is now known for its development due to BJP govt, says PM Modi

He said that if his party comes to power in Chhattisgarh, the people of Chhattisgarh will get a 24-hour electricity supply. The Delhi CM added that job opportunities would be created and a monthly aid of Rs 3,000 would be given to all unemployed individuals in the state.
First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

