Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on September 16 and Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on September 18 to hold election rallies. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany the Delhi CM.

Arvind Kejriwal will address a large gathering in Jagdalpur in Bastar district. This will be the third visit of Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Mann in three months. On July 2, a big meeting of the AAP was held in Bilaspur.





Also Read: Nadda to flag off BJP's second Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Chhattisgarh The party's state in-charge, Sanjeev Jha reached Chhattisgarh to hold a meeting with 10 candidates for the state Assembly elections. Political aspects were also discussed during the meeting with party officials and workers. Jha also gave the election victory mantra to party workers.

The AAP will field its candidates on 90 Assembly seats, but it plans to focus more on the seats of the Bastar division. On September 12, three candidates joined the AAP party in Chhattisgarh: social worker Anubhav Tiwari, retired DSP D S Dehari of Kanker district, and Bhojraj Sahu of Dhamtari.

Welcoming the new candidates, Chhattisgarh AAP in-charge Sanjeev Jha said that the party will become stronger with the involvement of these prominent personalities before the Assembly elections. "People who want to contribute to the progress of Chhattisgarh are joining the AAP every day," he said.

"Ten guarantees" for people of Chhattisgarh

Also Read BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Here's how to download voter slips Nadda to flag off BJP's second Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh is now known for its development due to BJP govt, says PM Modi PM inaugurates rail projects worth Rs 6,350 cr in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh PM Modi to inaugurate rail projects worth Rs 6,350 cr in Chhattisgarh today Chhattisgarh elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with core group leaders

He said that if his party comes to power in Chhattisgarh, the people of Chhattisgarh will get a 24-hour electricity supply. The Delhi CM added that job opportunities would be created and a monthly aid of Rs 3,000 would be given to all unemployed individuals in the state.