Chhattisgarh govt revives Charan Paduka scheme for tendu leaf collectors

The Chhattisgarh government has relaunched the Charan Paduka Yojana (footwear scheme) for tendu leaf collectors in the state.

Originally introduced in November 2005 by the Raman Singh-led BJP government, the scheme was discontinued in February 2019 by the Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel, which opted for direct benefit transfers instead.

Under the scheme, up to two members per family -- aged 18 or above -- engaged in tendu leaf collection will receive a pair of footwear each every year. Initially, only one male member per family was eligible, but in 2008, the state government included women as well. The scheme