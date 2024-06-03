Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Chintan Shivir': Ministers get IIM classes on governance in Chhattisgarh

The move aims at enhancing the state government's vision for building 'Viksit Chhattisgarh' through insightful deliberations with the subject experts

IIM Raipur

IIM Raipur

R Krishna Das Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, organised a unique event called "Chintan Shivir" between May 31 and June 1 to impart the nuances of management to the ministers of Chhattisgarh.
 
The event, which also focussed on promoting collaboration, innovation, and foresight, besides discussing necessary reforms for the state, is a first-ofits-kind programme. The move aims at enhancing the state government's vision for building ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’ through insightful deliberations with the subject experts.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his 11 cabinet ministers exchanged and explored ideas on good governance and best practices with the experts. During the two-day residential session, the ministers embraced the student life, participating actively in the classes. They also attended the morning yoga session.
 
During the event, intellectual dialogues took place focusing on the strategic roadmap for designing and implementing the vision of ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’.
Topics : IIM Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government chintan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon