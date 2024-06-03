'Chintan Shivir': Ministers get IIM classes on governance in Chhattisgarh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, organised a unique event called "Chintan Shivir" between May 31 and June 1 to impart the nuances of management to the ministers of Chhattisgarh.



The event, which also focussed on promoting collaboration, innovation, and foresight, besides discussing necessary reforms for the state, is a first-ofits-kind programme. The move aims at enhancing the state government's vision for building ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’ through insightful deliberations with the subject experts.



Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his 11 cabinet ministers exchanged and explored ideas on good governance and best practices with the experts. During the two-day residential session, the ministers embraced the student life, participating actively in the classes. They also attended the morning yoga session.



During the event, intellectual dialogues took place focusing on the strategic roadmap for designing and implementing the vision of ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’.