Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LeT commander, one more terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Riyaz Dar was a 'commander' of the banned LeT and was wanted in several terror cases. He had been evading security forces for many years

Security forces,army,soilder

File Photo of Security personnel amid high alert after a Village Defence Guards member was killed while fighting terrorists in the Basantgarh area, in Udhampur district (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi said the ultras -- identified as Riyaz Dar and Rayees Dar -- were killed in the exchange of firing during a cordon and search operation in Nihama area of the south Kashmir district.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Riyaz Dar was a "commander" of the banned LeT and was wanted in several terror cases. He had been evading security forces for many years.

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in four coaches of Taj Express in Delhi, no casualties
Security forces had launched the operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
The militants opened fire on members of a search party and the two terrorists were killed in the ensuing encounter, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Lashkar-e-Taiba Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon