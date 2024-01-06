Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CID records statements of 66 passengers of flight sent back from France

The flight operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines had landed at Vatry near Paris on December 21 after which French authorities intervened to probe a human trafficking angle

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

While the flight that landed in France had 303 Indian passengers, 27 sought asylum in the European nation and stayed back

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The statements of all 66 passengers from Gujarat on the Nicaragua-bound flight that was sent back to India by France have been recorded as part of the state CID's probe into alleged human trafficking, and an FIR will be lodged soon, an official said on Saturday.
The flight operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines had landed at Vatry near Paris on December 21 after which French authorities intervened to probe a human trafficking angle. The flight, with 276 passengers, landed in Mumbai on December 26.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While the flight that landed in France had 303 Indian passengers, 27 sought asylum in the European nation and stayed back.
Speaking about the probe, Sanjay Kharat, Superintendent of Police, CID-Crime and Railways, who is investigating the case, said details of 15 immigration agents suspected to be involved in the case have been gathered.
"There were 66 persons from Gujarat on board. The CID Crime has recorded their statements. They are now back in their native villages in the state," Kharat told reporters.
These 66, including some minors, are mainly from Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Anand districts.
"The CID has been probing the role of immigration agents in this case. Based on the leads and information we have gathered, we will be filing an FIR soon. We have got names and other details of some agents from Gujarat and other parts of the country. A probe is underway to find out how they sent people to Dubai and further to Nicaragua with the aim of illegal entry into the USA," the SP said.
The documents these agents used, the money they collected and the kind of visas used are all part of the probe, he said, adding that 15 agents have been tracked and are being questioned.
The Gujarat CID had earlier said the passengers, most of whom had studied till Class VIII and XII, had paid Rs 60-80 lakh each to enter USA illegally after reaching Nicaragua via Dubai.
The Gujarat CID has also written to the Central Bureau of Investigation for help in collecting details of agents who had got these passengers Dubai visas, bank details of payments made, as well as details of how the visas for Nicaragua were obtained from Dubai.

Also Read

Who is Miss Nicaragua? Let's look at her journey of Miss Universe 2023

Police questions passengers of Nicaragua-bound flight sent back by France

Halted plane carrying Indians to take off from France on Monday for India

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

Punjab police forms SIT to probe grounded Nicaragua-bound flight incident

Optimistic about $2 trillion export target by 2030, says Piyush Goyal

Police urges court to frame charges against ex-WFI chief in harassment case

Delhi's per capita income rises over 14% to Rs 444,768, shows data

Delhi HC directs GNCTD to release amount to PWD for 6 new school buildings

Kejriwal to embark on Gujarat visit tomorrow amid speculation of ED arrest

Nicaragua has become a popular destination for those seeking asylum in the US.
As many as 96,917 Indians attempted to enter the US illegally in the financial year 2023, according to US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) data.
Flights to third countries where obtaining travel documents is easy are known as 'dunki' flights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : flight Human traffcking France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon