Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Halted plane carrying Indians to take off from France on Monday for India

The Nicaragua-bound flight that took off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates carrying 303 passengers was grounded at the Vatry airport, 150 km east of Paris

International flights

Press Trust of India Paris
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A plane carrying 303 passengers, mostly Indians, is expected to take off on Monday morning for India, three days after they were detained by the French authorities at an airport near Paris over suspected "human trafficking", according to a local media report.
The Nicaragua-bound flight that took off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates carrying 303 passengers was grounded at the Vatry airport, 150 km east of Paris, on Thursday over suspected "human trafficking".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Sunday, the French authorities allowed the A340 aircraft, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, to resume its journey.
The plane is expected to take off Monday morning at around 10 am (local time), the lawyer for the airline, Liliana Bakayoko, was quoted as saying by BFM TV, a French news broadcast television and radio network.
The plane is likely to take off towards Mumbai in India, the country from which the passengers, potentially victims of human trafficking, originate, it said.
"We are very relieved, we were looking forward to this," the lawyer said.
This departure should concern between 200 and 250 passengers, according to the lawyer's estimates. All the passengers who are not in police custody and who have not applied for asylum are expected to leave, the channel reported.
According to some reports, nearly four dozen passengers have filed asylum applications.
The lawyer added that the company will continue to be "available to investigators", and "will seek damages from its client because it has suffered significant harm".
Four French judges Sunday questioned the passengers detained at Vatry airport.
The hearings were conducted as part of the investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor's office on suspicion of human trafficking.
According to the French media, some of the passengers spoke Hindi and others Tamil.
After authorising the plane to leave, the French judges on Sunday chose to cancel the hearings of the passengers due to irregularities in the procedure.

Also Read

Same-sex marriage in India: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

Sex Education Season 4 releases today, check cast, story, & where to watch

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death

India records 628 fresh Covid cases in a day, active caseload at 4,054

Covid-19 update: In biggest single-day spike, India registers 628 cases

Surprise inspection of Delhi hospitals begins as new Covid variant surges

J-K: Additional forces deployed in Poonch as search for terrorists underway

The plane includes 11 unaccompanied minors and two passengers in custody since Friday had their detention extended on Saturday evening for up to 48 hours, according to French prosecutors.
The airline's lawyer denied any involvement in the trafficking.
A partner company that chartered the plane was responsible for verifying the identity documents of each passenger, and communicated the passengers' passport information to the airline 48 hours before the flight, Bakayoko said.
Human trafficking carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in France.
According to the reports, the travel may have been planned by the Indian passengers to reach Central America from where they can attempt to enter the United States or Canada illegally.
But an anonymous tip indicated that passengers were likely to be victims of human trafficking in an organised gang, alerted the authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : plane flight France Nicaragua Dubai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon