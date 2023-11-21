Who is Miss Nicaragua? Let's look at her journey of Miss Universe 2023

The moment we had been waiting for finally dawned upon us. The winner of Miss Universe 2023 has been declared, and it's Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios.

The model who had been the front runner in the entire contest and was promoted as the winner by numerous sites that keep a glance at and analyze beauty pageants was effective at beating Miss Thailand and Miss Australia in the last round.

Miss Nicaragua 2023: Glimpse

For the finale of Miss Universe 2023, Sheynin was seen wearing a staggering embellished body-hugging outfit. The sweetheart neck area looked gorgeous on her and the sheer component of the outfit made it look really radiant and the waist line cut-out looked perfect on her making a superb silhouette.

From her hair to her make-up, everything looked totally splendid and her effortlessness and appeal were add-on accessories. Sheynis was likewise crowned as Miss Nicaragua 2023 and has a strong social media presence. All her social media posts are loaded with remarks from her fans, wishing her affection and luck for MU 2023.

All about Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios

As per Miss Universe, Palacios is a 23-year-old from Managua, Nicaragua, a mental health activist and audiovisual producer. “She typically likes to be behind the camera, yet she’s come out of the wings since because she believes in finding solutions for as many of the world's problems as she can,” Miss Universe shared on its Instagram page.

The organisation stated in the Instagram post, “"As a problem-solving kind of person, she put herself through the communications program at her university by working in her mom's snack business. When the business faltered in an economic crisis, her mother migrated north to find a better job, and she became the economic and emotional support for her grandmother and young brother”.

The post further added, "Her goal in life is to work in the service of humanity, by running a newsroom and producing content and commercials for international brands. In her spare time, she rescues cats and dogs, and loves a good mental game and puzzle".

Also Read Shweta Sharda, the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023: Details inside Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize India to host the Miss World 2023 beauty competition after 27 years Ukrainians who fled nation for Israel find themselves living with war again As more of world thirsts, luxury water becomes fashionable among the elite Why Israel might win the battle in Gaza but end up losing the war Diaspora panel in US seeks to include Pannun and SFJ on no-fly list Prez candidate Ramaswamy struggles to gain traction with Iowa Republicans

As Miss Universe 2023, Palacios' objective will be mental health, which comes from her own encounters with anxiety. Coming from a nation where this issue is rarely noticed, she began an open drive called 'Understand Your Mind,' in which she interviews an expert on emotional care in her television segments. She has likewise produced occasions and other audiovisual projects on this theme.

Miss Universe 2023: The winning reply

Palacios stole the show when she confidently responded to the question of which woman's shoes she would want to spend a year in by saying Mary Wollstonecraft, the 18th-century English writer and philosopher. Wollstonecraft was an advocate of women’s rights and is viewed as one of the forerunners of women's rights.

Palacios said she wants to work to close the compensation gap between the genders so ladies can work in any space.

Miss Universe 2023: The event

Miss Thailand, Antonia Porsild was the first runner-up, and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson was the second runner-up.

84 women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe 2023. Miss Universe was last held in El Salvador in 1975. The current year's occasion was one more chance for President Nayib Bukele to promote changes made under his organization, particularly significantly working on the nation's wellbeing.