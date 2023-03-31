close

Citigroup CEO visits Chennai, discusses about GCC landscape in India

The Citi Solutions Centre in India houses teams across global consumer banking, markets and securities, risk and capital management, cash management among others

Press Trust of India Chennai
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser along with top management officials visited the company's Citi Solutions Centre here and held discussions about the landscape of Global Capability Centres (GCC) in the country, the company said on Friday.

On her maiden visit to Chennai and to any Citi Solutions Centre in the country, Fraser during her brief visit was engaged with teams across operations and technology on their projects and capabilities managed out of the Citi Solutions Centre.

"Jane's visit to the Citi Solutions Centre in Chennai was her first to any CSC in India. For more than a decade, our CSCs have extended stellar support to Citi businesses in more than 80 countries (of Citi's total footprint in 95 countries," Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar said in a company statement.

"This visit was a reaffirmation of Citi's focus on capturing the India opportunity by growing its institutional clients businesses and building scale and expertise with the exceptional talent that we have across Citi in India," Khullar said.

The Citi Solutions Centre in India houses teams across global consumer banking, markets and securities, risk and capital management, cash management among others.

"We had productive discussions on the growing landscape of the Citi Solution Centres in India and the value they create for Citi globally. We will continue to invest in high-quality and diverse talent, upskilling and state-of-the-art infrastructure to further boost our capabilities...," Citi Solutions Centres head of South Asia Operations and Technology, Balaji Nuthalapadi said in the statement.

The Citi Solutions Centre has about 26,500 employees and provide solutions for technology, operations, analytics, finance, risk and allied services for institutional clients, the statement added.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

