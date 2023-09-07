Cloudbursts in Himachal happening because people eat meat: IIT Director

IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera has stirred a controversy after he asked students to take a pledge not to eat meat while claiming that landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh are happening because of cruelty on animals.

"Himachal Pradesh will have a significant downfall...if we do. Not stop butchering animals. You are butchering animals there... the innocent animals. It has a symbiotic relationship with the degradation of the environment as well... which you cannot see right now but is there...

"It is having landslides, cloudbursts and many other things again and again, these are all effects of cruelty on animals...people eat meat," Behra said while addressing the students, a video of which is doing the rounds on social media.

"To become good human beings, what you have to do? No to meat eating," he further said and then went on to ask the students to vow not to eat meat.

There was no response from Behera on the controversy. His comments attracted criticism from netizens.

"The collapse is complete. These superstitious fools will destroy whatever little was built in 70 years," Sandeep Manudhane, an entrepreneur and IIT Delhi alumni, said on X.

Also Read IIT Mandi punishes students for ragging incident; suspends 10 for 6 months Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5 PM Modi returns to India after attending Asean-India, East Asia Summits First round of talks for India, Asean FTA review may start from Nov After floods, plastic garbage becoming a threat in Himachal: Scientists Defence Ministry's Rs 19,048 cr order to greatly benefit HSL, Vizag: BJP MP Marine scientists unearth genome secrets of popular Indian oil sardine

Gautam Menon, a professor of biophysics, said, "In the current dispensation, having views like those of the director of IIT Mandi featured here is a feature, not a bug. It's simply sad."



This is not the first time Behera has stir a row with his controversial comments. Last year, he hit the headlines for claiming that he was involved in an act of exorcism to rid his friend's apartment and family of "evil spirits" by chanting "holy mantras".