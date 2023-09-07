Defence Ministry's Rs 19,048 cr order to greatly benefit HSL, Vizag: BJP MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam here on Thursday and said that the recent order worth Rs 19,048 crore given to the company by the Ministry of Defence for building five naval fleet support ships over the next six years will hugely benefit the company by improving its financial condition.

Rao held discussions with the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri about its operations and had a tour of the HSL premises and its vast facilities.

On the occasion, the BJP MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the order worth Rs 19,048 crore. He said it is "the largest order ever received by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited."

Rao also visited the 'Bunker Museum'. The historical bunker was used by the armed forces during the Second World War.

Rao requested the HSL CMD Khatri to provide the highest number of internships, apprenticeships and job opportunities to the local Youth of Visakhapatnam and organise guided tours for the school and college students of Visakhapatnam.

The Union Minister Rao has been visiting various central government institutions and projects to create better public awareness and provide better skill learning and employment opportunities for the youth of Visakhapatnam.

Rao also discussed the issue of regularisation of job opportunities for hundreds of employees working in HSL on fixed-tenure employment.