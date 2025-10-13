Monday, October 13, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CM Mamata seeks compensation from Bhutan for floods in north Bengal

CM Mamata seeks compensation from Bhutan for floods in north Bengal

Maintaining that the state government has to arrange all relief and rehabilitation, she claimed that the Centre does not pay for it

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Banerjee said a meeting is likely to be held on October 16 on the issue where the state will send an officer as the representative (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that water flowing down from adjoining Bhutan caused floods in north Bengal and sought compensation from the Himalayan kingdom.

The chief minister, who is visiting the natural disaster-hit region to oversee relief and rehabilitation work, said at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district that the losses occurred owing to rainwater flowing down from Bhutan through various rivers.

"We have faced losses due to water coming down from Bhutan... We want them to give us compensation," Banerjee said in a short address during a government programme.

Maintaining that the state government has to arrange all relief and rehabilitation, she claimed that the Centre does not pay for it.

 

Maintaining that her government has long been demanding formation of an Indo-Bhutan River Commission in which West Bengal should be made a member, Banerjee said a meeting is likely to be held on October 16 on the issue where the state will send an officer as the representative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bargi Dam

Bomb threat prompts security sweep at Kerala's century-old Mullaperiyar dam

LIVE news updates: Hamas releases 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange deal

LIVE news updates: Hamas releases 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange deal

Supreme Court

SC refuses plea for SIT probe into voter list manipulation in Bengaluru

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah records statement before SIT

Diwali celebration

When is Diwali 2025? Complete list of five festive days, their significance

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Bengal flood Bhutan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDiwali 2025 DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon