Monday, October 13, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bomb threat prompts security sweep at Kerala's century-old Mullaperiyar dam

Bomb threat prompts security sweep at Kerala's century-old Mullaperiyar dam

As soon as the information was received, a team of police and the bomb squad rushed to the dam site and carried out searches there

Bargi Dam

Built in 1895, the Mullaperiyar dam is a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu, which owns and operates it, and Kerala, where it is located (Representative Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Idukki (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police in the Idukki district of Kerala said on Monday that security personnel conducted intensive searches at the more than a century-old Mullaperiyar dam here following a bomb threat.

An email, threatening to blow up the reservoir, was received at the district collectorate in neighbouring Thrissur, police said.

As soon as the information was received, a team of police and the bomb squad rushed to the dam site and carried out searches there, they said.

"Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The inspection is still continuing," a police officer added.

Built in 1895, the Mullaperiyar dam is a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu, which owns and operates it, and Kerala, where it is located.

 

The bomb threat was received on a day when the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments, as well as the NDMA, on a PIL seeking construction of a new dam to replace the 130-year-old dam following concerns over its safety and structural stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Hamas releases 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange deal

LIVE news updates: Hamas releases 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange deal

Supreme Court

SC refuses plea for SIT probe into voter list manipulation in Bengaluru

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah records statement before SIT

Diwali celebration

When is Diwali 2025? Complete list of five festive days, their significance

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

2 more held in Durgapur rape case, all 5 accused now in custody: Police

Topics : dam Dams Mullaperiyar dam Bomb scare Bomb Threat Calls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDiwali 2025 DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon