Business Standard
Home / India News / Coal scam: Delhi court awards jail terms to 4 accused persons, imposes fine

Coal scam: Delhi court awards jail terms to 4 accused persons, imposes fine

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj awarded a three-year jail term to Rungta Project Ltd's former managing director R S Rungta, Sanjay Rungta and T M Achyutan, and a two-year jail term to Shambhu Nath

Coal

The CBI alleged that false information in respect of capacity, land and the likes was given to the Ministry of Coal. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Monday awarded jail terms to four persons accused in a case related to the alleged scam in allocation of two coal blocks in Jharkhand.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj awarded a three-year jail term to Rungta Project Ltd's former managing director R S Rungta, Sanjay Rungta and T M Achyutan, and a two-year jail term to Shambhu Nath.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on the company and R S Rungta each, while Sanjay Rungta and Achuthan were directed to pay a fine of Rs 40 lakh each.

 

The judge further directed Nath to pay a fine of Rs 20 lakh.

The case relates to the allocation of Hutar Sector C and Hurilong coal blocks situated in Jharkhand during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

The CBI alleged that false information in respect of capacity, land and the likes was given to the Ministry of Coal.

The probe agency was represented by advocates Narender Pratap Srivastava, Sanjay Kumar, A P Singh, and Tarannum Cheema.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coking Coal

Coal scam: Court convicts Maha-based co, directors for criminal conspiracy

ENG W vs SA W

ENG W vs SA W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA 58 for 1 after 10 overs

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide

P&G investing in quick commerce as convenience drives consumption

Airbus

Scaling up plane production is main challenge, India can help: Airbus CEO

Going scuba diving? Buy personal accident cover before taking the plunge

Going scuba diving? Buy personal accident cover before taking the plunge

Topics : Coal scam Coal Scam case Delhi court Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon