Coast Guard gets Rs 2,500-crore vessel to fight pollution: Union minister

Representative Image: A Rs 2,500-crore pollution control vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited for the Indian Coast Guard was launched. Photo credit: PIB

A Rs 2,500-crore pollution control vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited for the Indian Coast Guard was launched on Thursday, with Union minister Sanjay Seth asserting that it would be an asset for the maritime security agency. The Union Minister of State for Defence launched the newly built Pollution Control Vessel, GSL Yard 1267, for the Indian Coast Guard in a ceremony held at Vasco in Goa. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This ship is 72 per cent atmanirbhar' and has the capability to fight coastal pollution, Seth told reporters. The Union minister said the ship will be an asset for the Indian Coast Guard, which patrols our shores to keep them safe from unwanted elements.

Seth said that during his last 85 days as minister of state for defence, he spent much time learning about our forces. After learning about our forces, I can say that the Indian defence sector is robust, he said.

He called the launch of the pollution control vehicle a significant step forward in the efforts to protect the country's marine environment and mitigate oil pollution. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this vessel will play a vital role in preserving marine life, he said.

Seth said the achievement is a testament to the country's progress towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). I am proud to say that our Indian Coast Guard is among the best in the world, and this vessel will further enhance its capabilities, he added.

The ship, built at Rs 2,500 crore, was launched in the presence of Inspector General of the Indian Coast Guard Bhisham Sharma, Commander Coast Guard Region (West). Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary of Defence Production and other dignitaries were also present.