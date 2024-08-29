Adani family surges to top of 2024 Hurun India Rich List amidst wealth boom

Those featured on the Hurun India Rich List have collectively added Rs 28 trillion to their wealth, which represents nearly 56 per cent of the total wealth increase recorded on the list | (Photo: Reuters)

Gautam Adani and family have topped the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a 95 per cent increase in wealth, now totalling Rs 11,61,800 crore.

Adani has recorded the highest wealth growth within the top 10 on the list over the past five years, adding Rs 10,21,600 crore, despite challenges following the Hindenburg report. All Adani Group companies saw a significant surge in share prices over the past year.





Hurun India Rich List Check Here According to the report, Adani Ports experienced a 98 per cent increase, driven by improved utilisation levels and the proposed acquisition of new ports and container terminals. The energy-focused companies—Adani Energy, Adani Gas, Adani Transmission, and Adani Power—averaged a 76 per cent growth in share price.

MSCI's decision to lift restrictions on Adani Group securities in its August 2024 review signals a return to normal operations, reflecting a stabilising outlook for key stocks like Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements, stated the report.

Mukesh Ambani and family follow in second place with Rs 10,14,700 crore. Ambani saw his wealth increase by 150 per cent over five years and is now the second richest Asian.

Reliance Industries had earlier announced plans to generate 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. This initiative is part of Reliance's broader strategy to diversify its business, strengthen its market position, and expand into the insurance sector.

Shiv Nadar and his family have secured the third position in the latest wealth rankings, with a fortune of Rs 3,14,000 crore. Following closely is Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, known for their role in the Serum Institute of India, who now hold the fourth spot with Rs 2,89,800 crore.

This year’s list highlights the resilience of India's wealthiest, with six individuals consistently in the top ten over the past five years, reflecting robust economic growth and investment opportunities in the country, stated the report.

While China saw a 25 per cent decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29 per cent increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires, said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

"The pivot in the Indian economy from a services-led to a manufacturing-led model is reflected in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List," said Junaid. "Entrepreneurs in the industrial products sector on the list have seen a remarkable 47 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in their cumulative wealth over the past five years—the highest among all sectors."

The country's favourable business environment is bolstered by more than 42 trade agreements and a reduced corporate tax rate of 15 per cent for new manufacturing units. These conditions have had a profound effect on the manufacturing sector, leading to substantial wealth accumulation among entrepreneurs in this category, stated the report.

