Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Adani family surges to top of 2024 Hurun India Rich List amidst wealth boom

Adani family surges to top of 2024 Hurun India Rich List amidst wealth boom

Mukesh Ambani and family follow in second place with Rs 10,14,700 crore. Ambani saw his wealth increase by 150 per cent over five years and is now the second richest Asian

Adani, Gautam Adani

Those featured on the Hurun India Rich List have collectively added Rs 28 trillion to their wealth, which represents nearly 56 per cent of the total wealth increase recorded on the list | (Photo: Reuters)

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gautam Adani and family have topped the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a 95 per cent increase in wealth, now totalling Rs 11,61,800 crore.

Adani has recorded the highest wealth growth within the top 10 on the list over the past five years, adding Rs 10,21,600 crore, despite challenges following the Hindenburg report. All Adani Group companies saw a significant surge in share prices over the past year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the report, Adani Ports experienced a 98 per cent increase, driven by improved utilisation levels and the proposed acquisition of new ports and container terminals. The energy-focused companies—Adani Energy, Adani Gas, Adani Transmission, and Adani Power—averaged a 76 per cent growth in share price.

Hurun India Rich List Check Here

MSCI's decision to lift restrictions on Adani Group securities in its August 2024 review signals a return to normal operations, reflecting a stabilising outlook for key stocks like Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements, stated the report.

Mukesh Ambani and family follow in second place with Rs 10,14,700 crore. Ambani saw his wealth increase by 150 per cent over five years and is now the second richest Asian.

Reliance Industries had earlier announced plans to generate 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. This initiative is part of Reliance's broader strategy to diversify its business, strengthen its market position, and expand into the insurance sector.

Shiv Nadar and his family have secured the third position in the latest wealth rankings, with a fortune of Rs 3,14,000 crore. Following closely is Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, known for their role in the Serum Institute of India, who now hold the fourth spot with Rs 2,89,800 crore.

More From This Section

Protest, Bengal Bandh, Bengal Protest, Kolkata Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE news: BJP to begin sit-in protests in West Bengal

Jayasurya

Malayalam actors Jayasoorya, Maniyanpilla Raju booked for sexual assault

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

LIVE news updates: Delhi Court extends ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's interim protection from arrest

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

HC extends interim protection of suspended IAS Puja Khedkar till Sept 5

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi faces severe waterlogging amid heavy rains, IMD issues yellow alert


This year’s list highlights the resilience of India's wealthiest, with six individuals consistently in the top ten over the past five years, reflecting robust economic growth and investment opportunities in the country, stated the report.

While China saw a 25 per cent decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29 per cent increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires, said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

"The pivot in the Indian economy from a services-led to a manufacturing-led model is reflected in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List," said Junaid. "Entrepreneurs in the industrial products sector on the list have seen a remarkable 47 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in their cumulative wealth over the past five years—the highest among all sectors."

The country's favourable business environment is bolstered by more than 42 trade agreements and a reduced corporate tax rate of 15 per cent for new manufacturing units. These conditions have had a profound effect on the manufacturing sector, leading to substantial wealth accumulation among entrepreneurs in this category, stated the report.

Those featured on the Hurun India Rich List have collectively added Rs 28 trillion to their wealth, which represents nearly 56 per cent of the total wealth increase recorded on the list.

Also Read

Gautam Adan

Gautam Adani planning to revamp family offices, hire auditors and CEO

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Govt's changed power export rules could lead to gain for Adani: Report

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Hindenburg allegations: After early selloff, Adani stocks limit losses

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani vs Hindenburg row: As Sebi chief accused, here's all you need to know

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Cong urges SC to transfer Adani probe to CBI or SIT, cites Sebi concerns

Topics : Gautam Adani Mukesh Ambani Hurun India list

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon