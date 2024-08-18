Business Standard
Indian Coast Guard D-G Rakesh Pal dies due to cardiac arrest in Chennai

Indian Coast Guard D-G Rakesh Pal dies due to cardiac arrest in Chennai

Rakesh Pal appointed as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, on Wednesday.

Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal, who played a key role in boosting his force's operational prowess, died at a hospital in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, officials said.
Pal had taken charge as the 25th Indian Coast Guard (ICG) chief on July 19 last year.
The officer, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) after he complained of chest pain.
"Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today," the defence minister said on 'X'.
"He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India's maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," he said.
Singh also visited the hospital where he paid respects to Pal.

The officer, who was an ardent music lover and an avid sports enthusiast, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by wife Dipa Pal and two daughters.
Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi, the officials cited above said.
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane described Pal as "an able and committed officer" and said under his leadership the Coast Guard was making huge strides in strengthening India's maritime security.
Under Pal's apex supervision, the ICG carried out many major operations that included seizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.
In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore. Prominent among them were Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.
He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.
Pal was known for having a vast sea experience and commanded all class of Indian Coast Guard ships namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai and C-03.
The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Base of forward area in Gujarat that is Okha and Vadinar.
He was elevated to the rank of additional director general in February 2022 and appointed as additional director general at Coast Guard headquarters.
Pal was an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and joined Indian Coast Guard in January 1989.
He had undergone professional specialisation in gunnery and weapons system at Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi and electro-optics fire control solution course from the United Kingdom.
The officer also held the recognition of being the first gunner of Indian Coast Guard.
For his illustrious service, he had been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, President Tatrakshak Medal and Tatrakshak Medal for distinguished service.

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

