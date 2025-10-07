Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Industry chemical DEG found above limit in Coldrif cough syrup: Report

Industry chemical DEG found above limit in Coldrif cough syrup: Report

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are industrial chemicals used in making products like brake fluids, antifreeze, paints, and plastics, and are highly toxic to humans

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Retailers, distributors, pharmacies, and hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been directed to remove the available batches from stock immediately and report any sales or supply of the product | Representative image

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after 14 children in Madhya Pradesh died allegedly after consuming Coldrif cough syrup, a government laboratory in Bhopal found the syrup contained 46.28 per cent diethylene glycol (DEG), an industrial chemical, The Economic Times reported.
 
The report reviewed by The Economic Times stated that the sample failed to meet quality standards due to DEG impurities exceeding permissible limits, though no traces of ethylene glycol were detected. The drug testing laboratory said, “The samples found adulterated with Diethylene Glycol 46.28% which is injurious to health,” adding that the sample was “not of standard quality as defined in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules.”
 
 

Earlier samples had tested negative

 
Business Standard recently reported that earlier samples of the syrup collected from Madhya Pradesh had tested negative for contamination. However, Tamil Nadu drug regulators later detected impurities after testing products directly at the manufacturing site, Sresan Pharma in Kanchipuram.
 

What makes DEG and ethylene glycol dangerous

 
Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are industrial chemicals primarily used in making brake fluids, antifreeze, paints, and plastics. Both are toxic to humans and can damage the kidneys, liver, and nervous system.
 
Citing serious health risks, the Tamil Nadu drugs department prohibited the purchase, sale, and consumption of the contaminated batch. The department stated, “Adulteration with diethylene glycol is highly dangerous, as this chemical is toxic and can cause severe poisoning, including kidney failure and death.”

Also Read

Supreme Court

Cough syrup deaths: PIL in SC seeks CBI probe, nationwide safety review

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Punjab govt bans sale of Coldrif syrup after death of 14 children in MP

Cough syrup

Kerala govt forms committee to submit report on pediatric cough syrups

Cough syrup

Unhealthy practices: Regulatory vigilance on pharma needs a relookpremium

cough syrup, medicine, cold

Cough syrup deaths: NHRC sends notices to MP, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

 

Authorities order recall and public advisory

 
Retailers, distributors, pharmacies, and hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been directed to remove the available batches from stock immediately and report any sales or supply of the product. Consumers have been advised to check batch details and avoid using the syrup.
 
The advisory added, “Anyone who possesses this product should submit it to the authorities for proper disposal.”
 

Coldrif tragedy and national response

 
Following the deaths of 14 children, several states banned the sale of Coldrif. A nationwide alert has been issued, and on October 3, the Union health ministry directed all states and union territories to ensure that cough and cold medications are not prescribed to children under two years of age.
 
Earlier today, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the deaths and calling for urgent reforms in India’s drug regulation system, including nationwide testing of syrups for toxins.
 
An official from the Madhya Pradesh government said the state would bear the full cost of treatment for children suffering from kidney infections after consuming the contaminated syrup, according to news agency PTI.

More From This Section

BR Gavai

LIVE news updates: Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai says he has no regrets

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin launches AeroDefCon 2025, TN eyes ₹75,000 cr investment by 2032

Navi Mumbai airport, Navi Mumbai international airport

PM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai airport on Oct 8: Details

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty questioned in cheating case, denies role in firm's affairs

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata Banerjee visits landslide-hit Mirik, interacts with locals

Topics : Cough syrup Death toll BS Web Reports Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon