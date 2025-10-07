Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shilpa Shetty questioned in cheating case, denies role in firm's affairs

Shilpa Shetty questioned in cheating case, denies role in firm's affairs

The actor, in her statement, told the police that she was not looking into the affairs of the liquidated company, Best Deal TV Private Limited

Actor Shilpa Shetty has told the Mumbai police that she did not look into the affairs of the company she co-founded with her husband Raj Kundra, during her questioning in connection with the Rs 60 crore cheating case, an official said on Tuesday.

A team from the police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recorded the actor's statement at her residence on October 4 and questioned her for more than four hours, the official said.

The actor, in her statement, told the police that she was not looking into the affairs of the liquidated company, Best Deal TV Private Limited.

Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, were directors of Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform.

 

The official said the actor answered questions while recording her statement and submitted supporting documents.

Police are verifying the documents provided by the actor, he said.

"Shetty said that she was not looking into the affairs of the company. She was paid celebrity fees for appearing on the platform (Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd)," the official said.

A case was registered against Kundra and Shetty at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari (60) of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

The EOW had earlier recorded Kundra's statement as part of its probe and had earlier issued a Look Out Circular against the actor and her husband.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

