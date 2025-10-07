Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai airport on Oct 8: Details

The inauguration of the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is scheduled for 3:30 pm on October 8, alongside key Mumbai infrastructure and metro projects

PM Modi to launch Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8

One of NMIA’s standout features is the Automated People Mover (APM), an internal transit system connecting all four passenger terminals to ensure smooth inter-terminal transfers | Photo: X@ANI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in Maharashtra on Wednesday, marking a major step toward easing congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport and improving regional connectivity.
 
The inauguration of the first phase is scheduled for around 3:30 pm. PM Modi will also launch and dedicate several other infrastructure projects in Mumbai and address a public gathering.

Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport

 
Located in Navi Mumbai’s Ulwe area, about 37 km from South Mumbai, NMIA is being developed on a 1,160-hectare site. The first phase features Terminal 1, designed to handle 20 million passengers annually and 0.8 million metric tonnes of cargo, according to India Today. The Phase 1 project has been built at an estimated cost of ₹19,650 crore.
 
 
The airport features a 3,700-metre-long runway capable of handling large aircraft such as the Airbus A380. Future expansion includes three additional terminals and a second parallel runway to boost total capacity.
 
According to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), NMIA is India’s largest greenfield airport developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. As the second international airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it will operate alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to position Mumbai among the world’s leading multi-airport hubs.

The facility is designed to eventually handle 90 million passengers and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo annually.  ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar inaugurates first phase of Patna Metro: Check route, fare

Technology and design highlights

 
One of NMIA’s standout features is the Automated People Mover (APM), an internal transit system connecting all four passenger terminals to ensure smooth inter-terminal transfers. A separate landside APM will link the terminals to city-side infrastructure.
 
In line with its sustainability goals, the airport will also have dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), 47 MW of solar power generation, and electric bus services for urban connectivity.
 
NMIA will also be the first airport in India to offer water taxi connectivity, enhancing accessibility while promoting eco-friendly transport options.
 
Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the terminal’s lotus-inspired architecture includes 12 sculptural columns resembling unfolding petals and 17 mega columns supporting the roof canopies. These structures are engineered to withstand seismic shocks, wind pressure, and heavy loads, India Today reported.
 

Connectivity and access

 
The airport will be connected through multiple transport modes. The elevated Ulwe coastal road, expected to be completed in the next six months, will provide direct access to the airport.

Other projects to be inaugurated

 
During his two-day Maharashtra visit, PM Modi will also inaugurate other projects, including Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. The metro project is being developed at a cost of around ₹12,200 crore.
 
He will also launch “Mumbai One”, an integrated mobility app combining 11 public transport operators such as the metro, monorail, suburban rail, and bus networks.
 
The Mumbai One app will allow commuters to purchase mobile tickets across multiple modes, eliminate queues through digital payments, and enable seamless multimodal travel with a single ticket.
 
Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate the Short-Term Employability Programme (STEP), an initiative by the Maharashtra Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

