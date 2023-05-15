Collect from Congress: Karnataka villagers' refusal to pay bill goes viral

A video of a group of villagers in this district on Monday allegedly refusing to pay their electricity bill citing the pre-poll promise of the Congress to give 200 units for free has gone viral.

Among the five 'guarantees' that the party announced is the offer of 200 units of power a month to every household.

During campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress repeatedly said it would give a stamp of approval for these 'guarantees' in the maiden cabinet meeting on the first day of it assuming power in the State.

"We won't pay," a villager was heard telling electricity bill collector Gopi in the purported video where people are seen sitting on a platform under a peepal tree.

The bill collector then tells them, "You have to pay the bill this month. Let's see what the government says," to which the villagers respond, "What can the government say?"



Gopi tells them if the government says it will give free power, then the electricity department will follow suit.

"We will not pay. They (Congress) have said electricity is free, it will be free only," another villager replies. To this, the bill collector says if the government order comes then electricity will be made free.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto Karnataka elections: Congress to announce new CM soon; all you need to know Court issues notice to Cong chief Kharge for Bajrang Dal defamation case Passenger molests crew member on Sharjah-Amritsar flight, arrested Odisha CM Patnaik flags off maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now Centre, state govts working towards taking technology to farmers: Tomar

"You collect from them (Congress), not us. We will not pay the bill," the villager says and asks others sitting there not to pay either.