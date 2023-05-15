Odisha CM Patnaik flags off maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday flagged off the maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

A total of 174 travellers aboard the first direct flight from Dubai to Bhubaneswar, which landed at 4 pm, were welcomed by state ministers Aswini Kumar Patra and Tukuni Sahu.

A total of 170 passengers boarded the Dubai-bound flight from Bhubaneswar. They were presented with 'Uttariya' (traditional stole), sweets and flowers, before the flight took off at 6 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said aligning Odisha with a global tourism destination such as Dubai will bring in industrial development by facilitating investments, promote tourism and increase connection with the Odia diaspora.

He said Dubai being a major tourism junction in West Asia, provides a gateway to European and American markets.

Besides people who had booked their tickets after Utkal Dibasa on April 1, various sportspersons and delegates from Mission Shakti, World Skill Centre, Special Development Council and Panchayati Raj, who were felicitated at Naveen Nivas, the CM's house, earlier in the day, boarded the Dubai-bound flight.

Also Read Odisha receives 145 proposals worth Rs 7.26 trn so far in biz conclave Pradhan asks Odisha CM Patnaik to get cabinet nod for Padampur district Odisha receiving numerous proposals, govt focused on job creation: Patnaik Naveen Patnaik urges Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on Kendu leaf Odisha CM Patnaik attempting to garner sympathy ahead of 2024 election: BJP Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now Centre, state govts working towards taking technology to farmers: Tomar Paddy sowing for kharif season to begin from June 10 in Punjab: CM Mann Defence import dependency could become hindrance to autonomy: Singh British PM Sunak welcomes Ukraine President Zelenskyy on surprise visit

A one-side trip will cost Rs 10,000 per person, and the return journey will be at Rs 20,000, an official said.

The flight services will be run by IndiGo Airlines thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The flight will depart Dubai at 11.25 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 5.20 pm. In the return journey, it will depart the Odisha capital at 6.30 pm and reach the city in the United Arab Emirates at 9.45 pm, the official said.

The state government is also working to start direct flights to Bangkok and Singapore from next month to boost connectivity with southeast Asia, he added.