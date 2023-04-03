close

Comviva appoints new senior executives to drive growth in Western markets

Comviva recently unveiled its new centre of excellence in the Netherlands which shall be the delivery hub for European markets, the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Comviva

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
IT company Comviva on Monday announced the appointment of three new senior executives to drive its growth in the US and Europe.

The company has roped in former Syniverse Americas sales head Paul Barowsky as Chief Growth Officer with the primary responsibility for driving expansion in North America and European markets, Comviva said in a statement. Paul has experience in scaling up businesses in North America.

The company has onboarded Vineeth Rajagopal from its parent firm Tech Mahindra to drive the North American strategy and head the global Partner and Alliances Programme. Rajagopal was the Global Cloud Transformation head at Tech Mahindra.

Parashar Vijaybhai has also joined Comviva leadership from Tech Mahindra to lead the Customer Success Manager organization (CSM) for North America.

Comviva recently unveiled its new centre of excellence in the Netherlands which shall be the delivery hub for European markets, the statement said.

Topics : Mahindra Comviva | IT firms

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

