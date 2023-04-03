close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has lost his will to govern Bihar: BJP

The BJP on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for communal violence in the state, saying he seems to have lost his will to govern and asked him to "stop dreaming about becoming prime minister and instead take care of the state".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for communal violence in the state, saying he seems to have lost his will to govern and asked him to "stop dreaming about becoming prime minister and instead take care of the state".

While former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Kumar's willingness to handle the situation, former Bihar deputy CM and MP Sushil Kumar Modi hit out at the state's ruling alliance leaders for blaming the BJP and right wing organisations for violence wondering as to why the government has then not then exposed such a conspiracy.

"If it is a BJP conspiracy, then why did you not expose it? Lakhs of people who participated in Ram Navami processions across the state are not BJP members but belong to the Hindu society. They can be from any party. For the first time in his over 17 years tenure as CM, Nitish Kumar has been unable to control such a situation even after so many days," Modi said.

Prasad said no incident was reported last year as adequate security deployment was made. Why strict measures were not taken this year, he asked.

Both leaders said violence was reported from places which are "known sensitive areas" but still preventing measures were not taken.

"Innocent people have been killed. It seems Nitish Kumar has lost his will to govern. Nitish ji stop dreaming about becoming prime minister and instead take care of the state," Prasad told PTI.

Also Read

No more Deputy CM, new faces likely from RJD, Congress: Nitish Kumar

Nitish should stop making people of Bihar suffer: Ravi Shankar Prasad

'Nitish should resign, has grown indifferent towards EBCs who support PM'

'Shameful': Prasad on Nitish's disapproval of CBI chargesheet against Lalu

RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar

Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 33 fresh cases; active tally at 74

This is a fight against 'Mitrkaal' to save democracy, says Rahul Gandhi

AAP stages protest outside BJP office in solidarity with jailed Sisodia

7 IITs, 22 NITs without board of governors chairperson: Education ministry

PSBs transfer Rs 35,012 cr unclaimed deposits to RBI; SBI tops list

RJD MLA and spokesperson Bhai Virendra alleged that the BJP wants riots to take place for political benefits. He claimed that the BJP vitiated atmosphere due to its leader and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Shah addressed a rally on Sunday and hit out at the ruling RJD-JD(U)-Congress alliance for the violence.

On Sunday, at a joint press conference, the state's chief secretary and the DGP had asserted that the communal disturbances, which were triggered during Ram Navami festivities, were brought fully under control and more than 100 people were arrested from the two riot-hit towns of Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

Topics : Nitish Kumar | Bihar | BJP | Ravi Shankar Prasad

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon