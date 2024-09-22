Condition for supplying ghee to TTD changed during YSRCP govt: CM Naidu

Hitting out at the previous YSRCP government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that several procedures to procure ghee by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ( TTD) were altered during the earlier regime. He also alleged that appointments to the TTD board became like "gambling" during the previous government and there were instances of appointing people who had no faith and giving preferences to non-Hindus on the board. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking to reporters here, the CM said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelation with regard to laddu. Naidu said, as per the earlier conditions, the ghee supplier should have at least three years of experience. However, after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power it was reduced to one year.

The CM also said that the required turnover of the supplier was also reduced to Rs 150 crore from the earlier Rs 250 crore.

Naidu asked how one can supply pure ghee at Rs 319 when even palm oil is costlier than that.

He said AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd started supplying ghee from June 12, 2024.

Referring to the letter written by Jagan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the YSRCP chief was trying to counterattack by shooting off letters.

There is a special place for Venkateswara Swamy's Prasadam, because of its pure ingredients, and uncompromising quality of making for the past 300 years.

Two days later, on September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied "adulterated" ghee.



Amid Tirupati laddu row, UP FSDA collects samples from Mathura

Amid the controversy surrounding Tirupati laddus, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has collected 13 samples of items being sold as 'prasadam' outside the temples here and sent them for testing, an official said on Sunday.

The samples were collected over the past two days from the famous Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple of Mathura, Thakur Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan and the Daan Ghati temple of Govardhan.

FSDA Assistant Commissioner Dhirendra Pratap Singh said the action has been taken in light of the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus.

After the laboratory report comes in, it will be known if there is any kind of adulteration in the items being sold here as 'prasadam', he said.

Singh said a campaign will be run in the entire district from Monday and teams will go to every area to collect samples.

He said that in the last two days, the team had collected samples from about 13 places and sent them to the laboratory.

Further action will be taken based on the report, he said.

The assistant commissioner also said all the shopkeepers have been warned not to



mix any unwanted substance in any food item, let alone 'prasadam'.

Playing with the health of people will not be tolerated at any cost, he said.

