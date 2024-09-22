Business Standard
Home / India News / PMML Society member writes to Sonia Gandhi, seeks access to Nehru's papers

PMML Society member writes to Sonia Gandhi, seeks access to Nehru's papers

Nehru, India's first prime minister, lived at Teen Murti Bhawan in central Delhi, which after his death became the NMML, housing a rich collection of books and rare records

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rizwan Kadri, a member of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) Society, on Sunday said he has written to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to allow physical or digit access to private papers related to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru that are in her possession.
Kadri, 56, who teaches history at a local college in Ahmedabad, said, he has been vocal in the AGM meetings of the PMML Society -- formerly Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) -- for "reclaiming" the papers that were taken back by Gandhi several years ago.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Nehru, India's first prime minister, lived at Teen Murti Bhawan in central Delhi, which after his death became the NMML, housing a rich collection of books and rare records.
 
Kadri said that "51 boxes" carrying records related to Nehru's private papers were taken back by Gandhi.
In his letter, dated September 9, to the senior Congress leader, he has said," Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji and his father, Pandit Motilal Nehru ji, have left behind significant records of their contributions, which are fortunately preserved at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. Their immense contributions to nation-building necessitate thorough scientific study, for which access to the complete records is essential."

Upon recent inquiry, it was informed that most of these records are housed at the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, he said.
"It was also conveyed to me that some records were taken by your office, as you were the family's representative and donor. I am confident that this was done in good faith to protect these invaluable documents," Kadri writes in the letter.

More From This Section

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

LIVE Tirupati Prasad row: Previous government played with people's sentiments: Andhra CM Naidu

There are around 80 small or big temples near the 128-year-old Thikana Shri Ram Temple at Jaipur's Chandpole, which will see voting on April 19 | Photo: Shreya jai

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya refrains from paying obeisance at Ram temple

Uday Bhanu Chib, Indian Youth Congress with Rahul Gandhi

Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as president of Indian Youth Congress

coaching classes, IAS coaching, tuitions

National Consumer Helpline facilitates Rs 1 cr refund to coaching students

Army, Indian Army, BSF

BSF creates open gyms, bathrooms for women along Bangladesh border in WB

However, it is crucial that these records "remain accessible to ensure a comprehensive understanding of our nation's history", the historian added.
These papers contain records related to exchanges between Nehru and Jayaprakash Narayan, Edwina Mountbatten and Albert Einstein, among other personalities, he said.
In the letter, Kadri emphasized that "Jawaharlal Nehru ji deserves unbiased research of his contributions, free from any political influence".
The Ahmedabad-based historian told PTI over phone that the best step would be that all records are sent back to the PMML, but if not "at least digital access" be allowed to those papers.
In his letter, Kadri has proposed that these documents could either be scanned under his supervision "with the assistance of two of my qualified aides" or copies of the scanned documents be provided to the PMML.
Alternatively, the PMML Society "can return the documents after scanning, making them available for wider public and scholarly access", he added in his letter.
He also said it would be ensured that the documents are handled with "utmost care and efficiency".
"I am willing to bear the cost of digitising them, ensuring that their chronology remains undisturbed. As a member of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society and an apolitical historian, I am deeply committed to studying these personalities," Kadri further said in the letter.
"My sole purpose is to study Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji and Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel in a true scientific historical perspective. Your cooperation in this effort will be invaluable. Thank you very much for your consideration and hopeful anticipation of a positive response," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PM Modi

I-Day: PM Modi delivers longest-ever Red Fort speech at nearly 100 minutes

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

78th I-Day: Modi becomes PM to hoist tricolour for third highest time

Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh, Hasina

Bangladesh: From Sheikh Hasina to Assange, when celebrities sought asylum

indian constitution

Rare first edition of Indian Constitution sold for Rs 48 lakh in auction

Sharad Pawar

Nehru had vision; his leadership was necessary for nation's progress: Pawar

Topics : Jawaharlal Nehru Jawahar Lal Nehru India Prime Minister Sonia Gandhi indian prime ministers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon