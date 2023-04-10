close

Congress gained power in Himachal by making false promises: Anurag Thakur

The BJP leader claimed that the state govt was planning to take a loan of Rs 12,000 cr and alleged that it was financial mismanagement of previous Congress regimes that had pushed the state into debt

Anurag Thakur

The Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh by making false promises and the people of the state will give them a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

Thakur also asserted that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP leader claimed that the state government was planning to take a loan of Rs 12,000 crore and alleged that it was the financial mismanagement of previous Congress regimes that had pushed the state into debt.

Today, the public is feeling cheated and the state is lagging behind in every field, he alleged.

Thakur also thanked the BJP workers who visited his residence to celebrate the birthday of his father and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. Thakur accepted their greetings on behalf of his father, who was in Jalandhar, and also expressed his gratitude.

In a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Thakur claimed that the AAP's condition was bad with its main leaders in prison on corruption charges.

Thakur also claimed that Kejriwal had gone into a shock.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, Thakur said an attempt was made to create a ruckus in the country.

Gandhi is out on bail in seven cases, he said.

