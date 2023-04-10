close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt invites applications for 40 posts at SFIO on deputation basis

Applicants must be officers working under the central or state governments/ union territories or public sector undertakings or semi-government or autonomous bodies or statutory organizations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has sought applications for filling 40 positions, including posts of additional director and joint directors, at the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on a deputation basis.

Applications have been invited for 40 posts that include positions of Additional Director, Joint Director, and Deputy Director among others in the areas of financial transaction, capital market, forensic audit, investigation, law and corporate law, according to a public notice.

Applicants must be officers working under the central or state governments/ union territories or public sector undertakings or semi-government or autonomous bodies or statutory organizations.

The vacancies to be filled up on a deputation basis, are across SFIO offices in the national capital, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

"Applications from eligible officers in the prescribed proforma may forward their application through proper channel to the Director, SFIO... New Delhi," the notice said.

SFIO, which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is currently probing various Sahara India Group companies.

Also Read

Why seek hearing of 2019 case against Adani now: High Court to SFIO

FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes

E-commerce losses due to online fraud to exceed $48 billion globally

CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case

Trafigura faces $577 million loss after uncovering nickel fraud in India

Home Minister Amit Shah to address election rally in South Goa on April 16

SC to hear plea on border pact between Meghalaya and Assam in July

BJP fears Rahul Gandhi's growing popularity: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Shipping ministry issues draft Sagarmala Innovation and Start-up Policy

Discoms losses shrink but debt remains high and liquidity crunch widens

Topics : SFIO | govt jobs

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon