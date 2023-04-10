Home Minister Amit Shah to address election rally in South Goa on April 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Ponda town in South Goa on April 16 as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the next year's Lok Sabha elections, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday. Shah, a former BJP president, will arrive in Goa from adjoining Maharashtra and address the meeting in Ponda town as part of the saffron outfit's campaign for the 2024 general polls, he said. Tanavade was talking to reporters after a meeting of the state BJP core committee which took stock of preparations for the poll rally. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, a core committee member, attended the meet. The BJP leader said the ruling party is also gearing up for polls to Sankhalim (North Goa) and Ponda municipal councils in May. Though the municipal council elections will not be contested on party lines, the BJP will extend its support to candidates, he said.