close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress, JD(S) responsible for political instability in K'taka: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned people against the dynastic Congress and JD(S), saying both parties were responsible for political instability in Karnataka

Press Trust of India Channapatna (Karnataka)
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned people against the "dynastic Congress and JD(S)", saying both parties were responsible for political instability in Karnataka.

Modi also alleged that both parties saw Karnataka as an ATM, and that they found opportunity in instability.

The Congress and the JD(S) are responsible for the instability. They pretend to be two separate parties but are one in their hearts. They are together in Delhi. They assist each other in Parliament, he said at a public meeting in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, which is a JD(S) bastion.

It was here that the JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy won the 2018 assembly election defeating BJP candidate C P Yogeeshwara, and is again seeking reelection.

Continuing his attack against both rival parties, Modi said, Both are dynastic parties and encourage corruption. Both the parties see opportunity in instability.

The Prime Minister added, "For a very long time, Karnataka has seen the drama of unstable government. Unstable governments provide a chance to loot".

Also Read

Nepal votes to elect new parliament, provincial assemblies amid instability

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in 2 phases, results on Dec 8

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

Collective efforts can eliminate cross-border narco-terrorism in J-K: Sinha

A pain in neck for authorities, here's how Chinese firms scam Indians

Kerala calls for national consensus on law regarding human-animal conflict

Dubai-Delhi flight incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO

Delhi-bound C-130J aircraft with 40 passengers takes off from Jeddah

There is always a fight to loot and (the focus is) not development in the unstable government, Modi further said.

Hitting out at the JD(S), he said the party had openly declared that if it got 15 to 20 seats in the election to the 224-member Assembly, then it would be the kingmaker.

This selfish approach may benefit one family but it causes losses to lakhs of families of Karnataka, the Prime Minister said.

This was Modi's fifth public meeting in the past two days in poll-bound Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Karnataka Karnataka Assembly elections Congress JDS

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Chinese hackers outnumber FBI cyber staff 50 to one: FBI director Wray

hackers
2 min read

Reliance-bp, Russia's Nayara begin pricing petrol, diesel at market rates

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Wall Street darlings, ESG-focused funds may be on the way out: Report

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Nearly 80% of iPhone users own Apple Watch, highest share of any brand

Apple Watch
2 min read

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' helped India to fight against COVID-19: MP Guv

Mann Ki Baat
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Twitter
1 min read
Premium

With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier

R Hari Kumar
4 min read

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Be a constructive critic, says Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna
3 min read

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon