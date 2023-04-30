close

Dubai-Delhi flight incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO

A show cause notice has also been issued to the airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe

Press Trust of India Mumbai/New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline's lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, according to a senior official.

A show cause notice has also been issued to the airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe.

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident happened on February 27.

The show cause notices were issued to the Air India CEO and head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator's safety instructions, the senior official at the DGCA told PTI on Sunday.

Besides, there was a delay in investigating the incident. Both the executives have been given 15 days to respond to the show cause notices, the official said.

There was no immediate comment from Air India.

Earlier this month, DGCA directed Air India to deroster the entire crew of the Dubai-Delhi flight till investigations are complete.

On April 21, the airline said it had taken serious note of the reported incident and that investigations were underway.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be violation of norms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Dubai flights DGCA

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

