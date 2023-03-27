close

Congress not letting Parliament function, misleading people: Piyush Goyal

IANS New Delhi
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, at a press conference on Monday, alleged that the Congress party is not letting Parliament run and is also misleading the people through its statements.

Goyal said that the "Grand Old Party" is not letting Parliament run and is trying to mislead the people. The Congress MPs are holding "Black Shirt" protests against Rahul Gandhi's controversial disqualification from the Lok Sabha. He also questioned whether the Congress wanted to disrespect the law.

He stated, "Congress' intentions are of insulting the OBC community, their mentality is against the OBC community. Rahul Gandhi has no right to consider himself above the law of the land."

Goyal added that Rahul Gandhi didn't apologise due to his arrogance. He said, "There have been 12 other cases of members who were disqualified after the court's decision. His own party leader was asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise but he didn't do that due to his arrogance."

He asked where do we see black clothes? The Congress is so demoralised that now it has to take the support of black magic.

