Construction of NH at 10,331km in 2022-23, falls 21% short of govt's target

The construction of National Highways (NH) in 2022-23 was 10,331 kilometres, falling 21 per cent short of the government's target of 12,500 km, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) latest data.

The ministry awarded NH projects of 12,376 km length in the last financial year.

"Marching ahead, MoRTH constructed 10,331 km of National Highways in the financial year 2022-23 and awarded NH projects of 12,376 km during this period," the ministry said in a tweet.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.

The ministry said it had constructed 10,237 km in 2019-20, 13,327 km in 2020-21 and 10,457 km in 2021-22.

