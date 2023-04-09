close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Consultations going on for change of rules on identifying fake news: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said amendments to the rules for determining fake news, false news and misrepresentation have been put through a consultation process

Press Trust of India Budgam (J&K)
fake news

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said amendments to the rules for determining fake news, false news and misrepresentation have been put through a consultation process, but need a lot of deliberations before being enforced.

"We are looking towards making certain amendments in the entire election process. I cannot give any commitment because it is a consultation process which is going on. So the definition of fake news, false news and misrepresentation ... these are all important things which require a lot of deliberations. We are doing it," Rijiju told reporters here after inaugurating the Legal Aid office.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 on Thursday.

The 2023 amendments confer the power on the ministry to notify a fact-check unit of the Centre that will identify fake, false or misleading online content with respect to any business of the Union government.

Violation of the rules can lead to the social media intermediaries losing their "safe harbour" immunity.

On National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's call for unity in the Opposition camp for taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections, the Union minister said it only shows the strength of the ruling party.

Also Read

Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

We have planned to bring millet into diet in G20 meetings: Kiren Rijiju

Like-minded nations must address safe Internet challenges together: MoS IT

Huge win for Russia as TikTok propaganda labels on agencies fall flat

Google allegedly making disinformation profitable via ad business: Report

Govt specifies retail price based GST cess rate for pan masala, tobacco

Stalin writes to Shah for including Tamil, regional languages in CRPF test

India's tiger population in 2022 was 3,167 says latest data released by PM

Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 for fresh MCD mayoral polls: AAP leader

Akali Dal's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, several others from Punjab join BJP

"That shows that the BJP is very strong," he said.

Asked when will the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls be held, Rijiju evaded a direct reply and said he cannot make announcements on election timings.

"I cannot clear the dates here. As I am the law and justice minister, I am the administrative minister of the Election Commission. So I cannot make an announcement here. The election will be announced in due course," he added.

Asked about allegations levelled by People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, regarding her passport, the minister said "a passport is issued by the home ministry".

Topics : Kiren Rijiju | Law Ministry | Fake news India | Fake news

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon