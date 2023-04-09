close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 for fresh MCD mayoral polls: AAP leader

AAP leader and Delhi Minister of Health, Urban Development and Water, Saurabh Bhardwaj, said that the election for the post of Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on April 26.

ANI General News
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister of Health, Urban Development and Water, Saurabh Bhardwaj, on Sunday said that the election for the post of Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on April 26.

Bhardwaj, who is a nominated member of MCD, while speaking to ANI, said, "It is necessary to conduct the election in April. Incumbent Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 as the date for this," Delhi government minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

"I hope for the election to be held in a peaceful manner if all rules and regulations are followed by LG Office," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Shelly Oberoi completed her 38-day tenure at the Mayoral post on 31st March. As per the norms, the election process needs to be completed before April 30.

Bhardwaj also attacked Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, and said, "It was very unfortunate that LG nominated a presiding officer for the mayoral election who created hurdles in smooth conduct of the poll."

"They even tried to allow nominated members (aldermen) to vote against the constitution, for which the Supreme Court slammed them," Bhardwaj further alleged.

Also Read

MCD polls: Counting of votes for 250 wards to begin at 8 am today

MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in Jan 2023

Delhi L-G cannot pass such orders, says AAP on direction to pay Rs 97 cr

MCD polls: Trends show AAP inching ahead of BJP; Congress far behind

MCD polls: Delhi sees weak voter turnout with nearly 30% polling till 2 pm

Akali Dal's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, several others from Punjab join BJP

Security increased in Bhatinda amid Amritpal's rumoured meeting on Baisakhi

68 Smart Cities haven't achieved physical targets, says House panel

Got bow and arrow symbol as Lord Ram's blessings are with us: Eknath Shinde

Three lignite mines in TN exempted from 7th commercial auctions: Joshi

"The court said that it was wrong. That's why it would like to request that only the right person should be chosen to hold the mayoral election," he said.

He also suggested that the deputy mayor can be made the pro-tem presiding officer, who can conduct the election of the mayor.

Bhardwaj however refrained from commenting about the name of the party candidate for the Mayor Post.

"The matter regarding standing committee members' election is pending in the court. I have no idea about the party's candidate for the mayor post, and a final decision on the same will be taken by the party's high command," he added.

Earlier in the year, Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to the political bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. They met for the first time on January 6, second on January 24 and last on February 6.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7. Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats out of 250.

Topics : AAP government | Delhi

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon