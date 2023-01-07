Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

-
-
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and his junior minister S P Singh Baghel have reviewed the performance of matters related to railway litigations.
The Ministry of Railways is considered the biggest litigant among government departments. It is a party to over 66,000 cases pending in courts across the country, according to a June, 2017 document of the ministry.
The meeting with officials of the Department of Legal Affairs took place on Friday, officials said.
"Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju ji, in the presence of Minister of State for Law & Justice Prof S P Singh Baghel held a meeting on the performance of Railway Litigation Matters along with the officials from the Dept. of Legal Affairs," Rijiju's office tweeted on Saturday.
First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 18:35 IST
