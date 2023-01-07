JUST IN
Business Standard

Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

The Ministry of Railways is considered the biggest litigant among government departments

Topics
Kiren Rijiju | Law Ministry | Indian Railway

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A new political landscape led by the BJP is firmly established in the region now. It is good for the Northeast, good for India Kiren Rijiju Minister of state for home affairs

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and his junior minister S P Singh Baghel have reviewed the performance of matters related to railway litigations.

The Ministry of Railways is considered the biggest litigant among government departments. It is a party to over 66,000 cases pending in courts across the country, according to a June, 2017 document of the ministry.

The meeting with officials of the Department of Legal Affairs took place on Friday, officials said.

"Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju ji, in the presence of Minister of State for Law & Justice Prof S P Singh Baghel held a meeting on the performance of Railway Litigation Matters along with the officials from the Dept. of Legal Affairs," Rijiju's office tweeted on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 18:35 IST

