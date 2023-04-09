Consumer prices of gas tumble as utilities slash PNG and CNG prices



India's largest gas utility, state run-GAIL announced a reduction in its domestic PNG prices by Rs seven per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and by Rs six per SCM in all its other geographical areas (GAs) from Sunday. Just a day after the Centre officially notified lower domestic natural gas prices, gas utilities across the country announced the reduction of both piped natural gas (PNG), used for cooking, and compressed natural gas (CNG), used as an auto fuel.



The Centre had, on Thursday, amended the domestic pricing model of natural gas in line with the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing. CNG prices have also been reduced by Rs seven per kg in Karnataka and Sonipat and Rs six per kg in all other GAs. GAIL Gas Limited has a presence in 16 GAs.



Domestic natural gas prices will now be announced every month and be pegged at 10 per cent of the international price of the Indian crude basket. Key among this has been the decision to impose a floor price of $4 per MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) for the next two years, to cover the cost of gas production by state-run firms ONGC Ltd and OIL Ltd. The ceiling price will be set at $6.5 per MMBtu.

Also Read Stepping on the gas: CNG fuel of choice in green mobility quest ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts One in every 10 petrol pumps in India now offering CNG, EV charging Stalin wants Tamil to be included in CRPF written test, writes to Amit Shah Max temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days: IMD PM Modi meets Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Bellie BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states LG Saxena sets June 30 deadline to clean Yamuna in National Capital



On Friday, Adani Total Gas Limited (TGL) reduced CNG and PNG prices to about Rs 8.13 per kg and Rs 5.06 per SCM, respectively. It also reduced PNG prices by Rs 3 per SCM for its industrial and commercial consumers in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Faridabad, Khurja and Palwal. The move is expected to accelerate the expansion of CNG and PNG as preferred fuels, and will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of the country’s energy sector.



State-run Gujarat Gas Ltd too pruned its prices on April 8 for markets in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. ATGL is one of the largest private city gas distribution (CGD) companies. It currently supples PNG to 700,000 domestic customers and CNG to over 300,000 users across over 460 CNG stations in India.

Passing the benefit

The rapid price reductions may have come as a result of the Centre pursuing the companies to pass on the benefit within days of the official notification, sources said.



“The caps on domestic gas pricing that are now available to the CGD industry will allow the CGD sector to stabilise after a very difficult 12 months, where suppliers and consumers found volatile gas prices challenging to deal with," Hardip Rai, CEO of THINK Gas said. Torrent Gas, which supplies gas in 34 districts including Chennai and Jaipur, announced a significant reduction on Sunday, of Rs 4-5 per SCM for PNG and Rs 6-8.25 per Kg of retailed CNG in its areas of operation. The new prices come into effect on Saturday, April 15.