close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Consumer prices of gas tumble as utilities slash PNG and CNG prices

Days after new gas pricing norms adopted by Centre, city gas distribution companies across the country announce price cuts for PNG & CNG

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
gas, gas pipeline, cng

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Just a day after the Centre officially notified lower domestic natural gas prices, gas utilities across the country announced the reduction of both piped natural gas (PNG), used for cooking, and compressed natural gas (CNG), used as an auto fuel.
India's largest gas utility, state run-GAIL announced a reduction in its domestic PNG prices by Rs seven per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and by Rs six per SCM in all its other geographical areas (GAs) from Sunday.

CNG prices have also been reduced by Rs seven per kg in Karnataka and Sonipat and Rs six per kg in all other GAs. GAIL Gas Limited has a presence in 16 GAs.
The Centre had, on Thursday, amended the domestic pricing model of natural gas in line with the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing.

Key among this has been the decision to impose a floor price of $4 per MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) for the next two years, to cover the cost of gas production by state-run firms ONGC Ltd and OIL Ltd. The ceiling price will be set at $6.5 per MMBtu.
Domestic natural gas prices will now be announced every month and be pegged at 10 per cent of the international price of the Indian crude basket.

Also Read

Stepping on the gas: CNG fuel of choice in green mobility quest

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts

One in every 10 petrol pumps in India now offering CNG, EV charging

Stalin wants Tamil to be included in CRPF written test, writes to Amit Shah

Max temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days: IMD

PM Modi meets Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Bellie

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

LG Saxena sets June 30 deadline to clean Yamuna in National Capital


The move is expected to accelerate the expansion of CNG and PNG as preferred fuels, and will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of the country’s energy sector.
On Friday, Adani Total Gas Limited (TGL) reduced CNG and PNG prices to about Rs 8.13 per kg and Rs 5.06 per SCM, respectively. It also reduced PNG prices by Rs 3 per SCM for its industrial and commercial consumers in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Faridabad, Khurja and Palwal.

ATGL is one of the largest private city gas distribution (CGD) companies. It currently supples PNG to 700,000 domestic customers and CNG to over 300,000 users across over 460 CNG stations in India.
State-run Gujarat Gas Ltd too pruned its prices on April 8 for markets in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Passing the benefit
The rapid price reductions may have come as a result of the Centre pursuing the companies to pass on the benefit within days of the official notification, sources said.

Torrent Gas, which supplies gas in 34 districts including Chennai and Jaipur, announced a significant reduction on Sunday, of Rs 4-5 per SCM for PNG and Rs 6-8.25 per Kg of retailed CNG in its areas of operation. The new prices come into effect on Saturday, April 15.
“The caps on domestic gas pricing that are now available to the CGD industry will allow the CGD sector to stabilise after a very difficult 12 months, where suppliers and consumers found volatile gas prices challenging to deal with," Hardip Rai, CEO of THINK Gas said.

The company is set to reduce its prices from next week for its markets in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and elsewhere. The government can further help the sector by accepting a long pending demand of including natural gas in the GST regime, which will be a big step to build a natural gas based economy, Rai added.
The new gas pricing guidelines aim to establish a stable pricing regime for domestic gas consumers while providing sufficient protection to producers from adverse market fluctuations, along with incentives to user industries and the city gas distribution sector.
Topics : Gas price | gas utilities | CNG | ONGC

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon