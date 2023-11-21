Sensex (0.52%)
Country stands with them today and always: PM Modi on team's World Cup loss

"You reached here after winning 10 matches. These things happen," the prime minister is seen telling captain Rohit Sharma and champion batter Virat Kohli, holding their hands, in the video

Narendra Modi, Modi

Modi hugged Mohammed Shami, India's most impressive bowler in the tournament, and said he performed very well | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
After the World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian men's cricket team for their 10 consecutive wins in the tournament and asked them to motivate each other as he met them after their loss to Australia.
"India stands with them today and always," the prime minister said, sharing a brief video on social media on Tuesday of his meeting with the squad soon after the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
"You reached here after winning 10 matches. These things happen," the prime minister is seen telling captain Rohit Sharma and champion batter Virat Kohli, holding their hands, in the video.
"Smile, the country is watching you," he said.
Modi hugged Mohammed Shami, India's most impressive bowler in the tournament, and said he performed very well.
He also interacted with other players and the team's coach Rahul Dravid. He invited them to meet him whenever they come to Delhi.
Seen as the favourite to win the World Cup after they brushed aside all their rivals, including Australia, in the league matches without much difficulty, India lost in the final to the Pat Cummins-led side on Sunday by six wickets.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

