Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Crop residue burning must stop, monitoring needed to check pollution: SC

Observing that farm fires were still significant, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the state governments concerned to take steps to curb pollution

Supreme Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said crop residue burning, which affects air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), "must stop", and underlined the need for judicial monitoring to ensure people do not face the same scenario every winter.
Observing that farm fires were still significant, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the state governments concerned to take steps to curb pollution.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Let us at least make an endeavour for the next winter to be little better," said the apex court, which was hearing a matter related to crippling air pollution that has been choking Delhi-NCR during winter year after year.
The bench noted several meetings of the committee chaired by the Union cabinet secretary were held and it has prepared action plan for states, including Punjab and Haryana, to deal with the issue.
It said the states concerned have to implement the action plans and submit progress reports before the court within two months.
"We direct the state governments to take steps in respect of the aforesaid and submit a progress report to this court within two months from today," the bench said, adding other authorities will also duly implement the action plans and submit reports in the court.
"possibly, this matter needs continuous monitoring. What happens is when the problem arises, we suddenly take it up," Justice Kaul observed, adding, "The court must monitor it for some time".
The counsel for Punjab said the state has filed an affidavit dated December 6 which also contains details about recovery of environmental compensation from those responsible for crop residue burning. The counsel had told the court at the last hearing on November 21 that environmental compensation totalling Rs 2 crore has been imposed on the offenders.
"The recovered amount is still only about 53 per cent (of the penalty imposed). Recoveries must be speeded up," the bench said.
On claims that farm fire incidents between September 15 and November 30, 2023 have been fewer than before, the court said,

"The point is, still farm fires are significant and this must stop."

The bench noted Attorney General R Venkataramani has submitted a note on Centre's behalf on the steps to be taken to check farm fires and also placed the minutes of meetings of the committee chaired by the cabinet secretary.

Also Read

'Don't know how, but it must stop': SC pulls up Punjab over stubble burning

Haryana cabinet unveils policy to remove crop residue, curb stubble burning

Punjab to provide 22,000 straw management machines for 2023 Kharif season

Govt revises crop residue management guidelines

To check pollution, Bihar to 'name and shame' farmers who burn crop residue

US, India, Taiwan unite to strengthen cybersecurity against China threat

Parliament security breach: Top ten updates on Lok Sabha incident

Happened despite 5 layer security: Eyewitnesses recall Lok Sabha incident

Rajasthan urban body, panchayati raj institution bypolls to be held in Jan

Accused was seeking Parliament pass from Simha for over 3 months: Report

"There is something to be done by Punjab, something to be done by Haryana, something to be done by Delhi and something to be done by different ministries," the court said.
The bench also took up some other related matters like the one related to open waste burning in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
One of the advocates raised the issue of vehicular pollution and said the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 376 this morning. "It is not going below 300," Justice Kaul responded.
AQI values above 100 are considered unhealthy.
The lawyer drew the court's attention to a report published a couple of weeks ago which said vehicular pollution contributed significantly to the overall pollution in Delhi and one of the reasons for it was the quality of fuel available in the national Capital.
The bench said it cannot go into the aspect of quality of fuel unless there was some basis for that as the court cannot go by presumptions.
When the lawyer flagged the issue of colour-coded stickers for vehicles indicating the kind of fuel being used, the bench said it was the duty of all states to ensure laws were implemented without any caveat.
"The committee of secretaries may call for a report from all the state governments about the progress made in implementation of this aspect of law to ensure that if there are any delinquent states, they comply with the same and that aspect be brought to the notice of this court," it said.
On e-waste burning, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, said both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have filed affidavits indicating the steps they have taken to stop it.
Singh said the apex court may direct the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to submit a report on the status of e-waste burning, measures that are in place to tackle it and what more can be done. The bench asked the CAQM to consider the issue so it does not aggravate pollution during winter.
"We do believe that there has to be some judicial monitoring to ensure that we are not again faced with the same scenario next winter. Thus, it may be appropriate to continue to list this matter periodically for judicial monitoring," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on February 27.
While hearing the matter last month, the apex court had said the Centre and the states must "forget politics" and apply their minds to explore ways to stop it.
The top court is seized of a plea filed in 1985 on air pollution and the vexed issue of crop residue burning arose from it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stubble burning Supreme Court air pollution

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon