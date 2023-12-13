Rajasthan urban body, panchayati raj institution bypolls to be held in Jan

Rajasthan Election Commissioner Madhukar Gupta on Wednesday said the bypolls on vacant posts in the urban local bodies and the panchayati raj institutions will be held in January next year.

Gupta said it is the commission's priority to hold the elections on vacant posts.

He said the commission strives to make the electoral process fair, simple, easy and economical.

The posts lying vacant due to various reasons in various urban bodies and the panchayati raj institutions of the state till August 31, 2023, include eight posts of members in the urban bodies, 20 of sarpanch in the panchayati raj institutions, 265 of panch, 24 of up-sarpanch, one of pradhan, he added.

Gupta said the by-election for seven posts of the panchayat samiti members will also be held.

According to this, the voting and counting of votes for the by-election of sarpanch and panch will be held on January 10, 2024, and the election of up-sarpanch will be held on January 11, 2024.

Voting for the panchayat samiti member will be held on January 10 next year and the counting of votes will take place a day later.

The election for the pradhan's post will be held on January 12, 2024.

The voting for members of the urban bodies will take place on January 10, 2024, and the counting of votes will take place a day later.