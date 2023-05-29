close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Curbs on Ashram-DND flyover removed, route opened for heavy vehicles

The Ashram-DND flyover extension has now been opened for heavy vehicles after the low-hanging high-tension wires were lifted to a safe level, officials said on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as the main carriageway of flyover at Hero Honda Chowk from Jaipur to Delhi side on NH-48 is closed for span load testing, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ashram-DND flyover extension has now been opened for heavy vehicles after the low-hanging high-tension wires were lifted to a safe level, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi said the successful lifting of these wires has allowed all vehicles to use the route without any restrictions.

"The movement of heavy vehicles on the Ashram DND flyover extension was restricted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters in the vicinity of the high-tension wires. However, with the assistance of the concerned department, the PWD has successfully lifted the wires, allowing all vehicles to use this crucial route without any restrictions," Atishi said.

Earlier, heavy vehicles were restricted from using the flyover resulting in longer travel times and congestion on alternate routes.

Now, with the removal of restrictions, the reduced travel time for both commercial and private vehicles will lead to improved efficiency and less congestion, the Delhi minister said.

The connection of the loop from Sarai Kale Khan to Lajpat Nagar is also expected to complete within five days, she said.

Also Read

DND ineffective as users receive calls from personal numbers: Survey

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure

Heavy traffic near Ashram, commuters asked to take alternative route

Trai's DCA platform for stemming out spam, pesky calls in next 2-3 months

Delhi to expect a dry morning as humidity levels drop to 57%, says IMD

Need credible framework to differential good & bad builders: Housing Secy

Union Minister slams Kerala FM over his claims on financial grants

Maha CM directs officials to form disaster response teams at civic levels

Prevent misuse of freedoms: Jaishankar to UK minister on Embassy vandalism

Pradhan meets Singapore Deputy PM; discusses deepening cooperation

"This strategic infrastructure development will ensure better traffic management, resulting in a seamless and smooth travel experience for all Delhi commuters," Atishi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DND Delhi Construction Vehicles trucks

First Published: May 29 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Modi govt bolstered India's image globally in 9 years: Prahlad Singh Patel

Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries
3 min read

HeidelbergCement India net profit falls 62.6% to Rs 35 cr in March quarter

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
2 min read

Delhi HC rejects plea against RBI, SBI notice on exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Warburg Pincus acquires 90% stake in Vistaar Finance for $250 million

Warburg Pincus arm invests $125 mn in logistics firm
2 min read

Maha CM directs officials to form disaster response teams at civic levels

Maharashtra CM Shinde
2 min read

Most Popular

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon