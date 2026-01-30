Friday, January 30, 2026 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Datanomics: Baramati crash turns focus on safety of non-scheduled flights

Datanomics: Baramati crash turns focus on safety of non-scheduled flights

The crash of Ajit Pawar's chartered Learjet revives concerns over non-scheduled aviation safety, with data showing recurring landing-phase accidents and runway excursions in India

A Learjet 45XR faced visibility issues in 2023, one of the causes reportedly being probed into the crash that led to the death of Pawar

Jayant Pankaj
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

On January 28, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a crash involving a non-scheduled chartered plane, Learjet 45XR, once again brought aviation safety concerns under the spotlight. Between 2015 and 2024, around 37 accidents were reported in the non-scheduled aviation sector. The nodal agency, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has investigated six charter­ed plane incidents in the past, all of which occurred during the landing phase.
 
Safety concerns
 
During the 2015-24 period, an average of 3-4 non-scheduled aviation occurrences were reported each year. The ratio of occurrences per non-scheduled aircraft remained in the range of 0.01-0.03 during this period. 
 
Runway hazards
 
Between 2014 and 2023, several events were recorded in non-scheduled aviation accidents. Among these, runway excursions were about 40 per cent of the cases.
 
 
Visibility issues
 
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has probed six incidents. Common models include Learjet, King Air, and Pilatus. A Learjet 45XR faced visibility issues in 2023, one of the causes reportedly being probed into the crash that led to the death of Pawar. 
 
