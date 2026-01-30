Datanomics: Baramati crash turns focus on safety of non-scheduled flights
The crash of Ajit Pawar's chartered Learjet revives concerns over non-scheduled aviation safety, with data showing recurring landing-phase accidents and runway excursions in India
Jayant Pankaj
premium
Listen to This Article
On January 28, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a crash involving a non-scheduled chartered plane, Learjet 45XR, once again brought aviation safety concerns under the spotlight. Between 2015 and 2024, around 37 accidents were reported in the non-scheduled aviation sector. The nodal agency, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has investigated six chartered plane incidents in the past, all of which occurred during the landing phase.
Topics : ajit pawar plane crash Maharashtra News