Datanomics: Challenges galore for new Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

The share of Manipur’s own tax revenue in total revenue fell to 8.39 per cent in FY24 from 11.82 per cent a year earlier. Meanwhile, the share of central grants rose by over 10 percentage points to 54.92 per cent during this period, underscoring higher dependence on Union transfers during the ethnic violence. Grants are projected to come down in FY25 before rising again in FY26, but those are estimates