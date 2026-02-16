Datanomics: Challenges galore for new Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh
As Manipur returns to elected rule under Yumnam Khemchand Singh, data on inflation, fiscal stress and unemployment show a fragile and uneven recovery
Shikha Chaturvedi
Yumnam Khemchand Singh took oath as chief minister of Manipur on February 4. With this, the President’s rule was lifted in the state that was affected by ethnic violence since 2023. A look at the state’s finances, employment and inflation data show the task is cut out for the new CM.
