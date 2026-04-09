Datanomics: Delhi assembly breach renews focus on security safety gaps

India has recorded 12 major security breaches in legislative institutions since 2001—eight in state assemblies and four in Parliament. The last such incident at the Delhi assembly was in 2017, when intruders entered the premises and threw pamphlets.

Security at the complex is jointly managed by the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Delhi Police accounts for about 5 per cent of India’s 1.5 million civil police personnel, while the CRPF makes up 28 per cent of the 1 million-strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).