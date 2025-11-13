Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis stuck in a toxic loop

Hundreds marched in Delhi against hazardous air as AQI crossed 600 in parts of the city. Activists allege data manipulation near monitoring sites amid slow clean-air fund use

Delhi’s average AQI for October–November has barely improved over the years — stuck between 260 and 300 since 2020. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025

Hundreds gathered at India  Gate in Delhi on November 9 to protest against a rising public health crisis caused by air pollution, demanding government action. In the past three weeks, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital has been in the range of 300-400, 20-30 times above the World Health Organization’s safe limit for PM2.5 particles. Some areas of the city have reported AQI above 600. The outcry comes amid allegations that water is being sprayed near monitoring stations to artificially lower pollution readings.
 
Delhi air remains toxic year after year
  Delhi’s average AQI for October–November
