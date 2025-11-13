Datanomics: Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis stuck in a toxic loop

Hundreds gathered at India Gate in Delhi on November 9 to protest against a rising public health crisis caused by air pollution, demanding government action. In the past three weeks, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital has been in the range of 300-400, 20-30 times above the World Health Organization’s safe limit for PM2.5 particles. Some areas of the city have reported AQI above 600. The outcry comes amid allegations that water is being sprayed near monitoring stations to artificially lower pollution readings.
Delhi air remains toxic year after year
Delhi’s average AQI for October–November