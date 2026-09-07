Datanomics: Nearly 50% of rape cases in last 50 yrs reported post-Nirbhaya

A recent case of rape of a minor girl inside a moving bus in Delhi has revived the horrors of the 2012 Nirbhaya case. Reporting of cases of sexual crimes has risen over the past decade. Between 1971 and 2025, India reported 927,805 rape cases, with 47.2 per cent of them recorded between 2013 and 2025. The sudden increase in reported rape cases is largely linked to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 and subsequent changes in the Indian Penal Code (now replaced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).