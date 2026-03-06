Datanomics: Women's Day highlights India's long road to equality

Less women in managerial positions in India

Among the four largest economies, India is the only country with a declining share of women in management. While the US hit a record 42.9 per cent in 2024, India slid to 11.7 per cent — its lowest in seven years.

Same work, unequal hours

Women spend nearly 10 times what men do on unpaid domestic work. The time-use divide between men and women in a day has barely shifted in the past five years. In employment, men’s share of paid work rose nearly 2 per cent during 2019-2024, while women’s share crept up only 0.7 per cent.

Regional disparities in social attitudes