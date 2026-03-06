Friday, March 06, 2026 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: Women's Day highlights India's long road to equality

Datanomics: Women's Day highlights India's long road to equality

The occasion offers a moment to reflect on how close our country truly is to gender parity

International Women’s Day 2025 speech
premium

International Women’s Day

Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

International Women’s Day 2026, under the theme “Give to Gain”, highlights that investing in women drives broader social and economic progress. However, three data points suggest India faces a significant gender parity gap -- low female representation in management, unequal time distribution for unpaid care work, and sharp regional disparities in social attitudes. 
 
Less women in managerial positions in India
 
Among the four largest economies, India is the only country with a declining share of women in management. While the US hit a record 42.9 per cent in 2024, India slid to 11.7 per cent — its lowest in seven years.
 
  Same work, unequal hours
 
Women spend nearly 10 times what men do on unpaid domestic work. The time-use divide between men and women in a day has barely shifted in the past five years. In employment, men’s share of paid work rose nearly 2 per cent during 2019-2024, while women’s share crept up only 0.7 per cent. 
 
 
Regional disparities in social attitudes
 
Southern Indians are less likely than those in the north to say wives must obey husbands, yet more likely to favour traditional roles on inheritance, breadwinning, and childcare.
 
Topics : International Women's Day gender gender inequality women empowerment