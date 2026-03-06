Datanomics: Women's Day highlights India's long road to equality
The occasion offers a moment to reflect on how close our country truly is to gender parity
Sneha Sasikumar
International Women’s Day 2026, under the theme “Give to Gain”, highlights that investing in women drives broader social and economic progress. However, three data points suggest India faces a significant gender parity gap -- low female representation in management, unequal time distribution for unpaid care work, and sharp regional disparities in social attitudes.